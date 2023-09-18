PRIME MINISTER INVITES OPPOSITION SUBMISSIONS AND TALKS ON CRIME…THE UNC SAYS IT STANDS READY

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley discloses a letter to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, calling on her to share the united national congress’ crime-fighting plans.

It came as he departed for New York yesterday, to participate in the 78th session of the United Nations General assembly.

Last Thursday, Dr. Rowley signaled his intent to write to Mrs. Persad-Bissessar to meet with her, and have talks on dealing with the crime scourge in this country.

Mrs. Persad-Bissessar immediately noted, that since April she had publicly issued a call for a meeting with the Prime Minister and she reiterated that her team is ready, willing and able to meet.

In his letter dated September 16th. Dr. Rowley requested that the opposition’s crime-fighting plans be submitted in writing, followed by a meeting with four members from the opposition and government sides, respectively.

He said, these teams will be guided by a crafted agenda formed on joint submissions, which he anticipates they could have in hand within the coming fortnight.