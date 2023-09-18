ST AUGUSTINE RESIDENTS SAID TO BE UNDER SEIGE…THEIR MP IS CONCERNED…

Opposition Member of Parliament For St. Augustine Khajdia Ameen tells of bandits roaming the streets of her constituency in search of prey.

She says, residents are under siege.

Her concern also follows the recent killing of a suspected bandit, by a homeowner with a licensed firearm.

In a voice note Ms. Ameen said, crime has come to the community.

Ms Ameen said, citizens are left no choice but to stand their ground.

The dead suspect has so far not been identified.

The incident took place at freeman road at around 4:45 Saturday morning.

Newscentre Five understands the homeowner was awakened by the sound, of three men attempting to force their way into his home.

It is reported the homeowner pulled out his licensed firearm, and fired several shots at the men who began to flee the scene.

It is said, two of the perpetrators were hit.

One of them died at the scene, while the other wounded suspect escaped with his unhurt accomplice.

