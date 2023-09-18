NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER SADDENED BY MURDER OF SPECIAL RESERVE OFFICER…

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds is saddened by the killing of retired police officer, Charles Kublalsingh.

He believes the municipal police officer may have been killed for his legal firearm.

He was gunned down outside his Jackson Street, Curepe home on Saturday.

He was shot in the chest.

His licensed firearm and vehicle were taken.

Yesterday Minister Hinds said, his firearm may have been a factor.

Minister Hinds extended his condolences.

His stolen vehicle was later found abandoned in maracas St. Joseph.

Investigations are ongoing.