A LOSS IN THE COURTS FOR THE OPPOSITION UNITED NATIONAL CONGRESS…

High court judge Frank Seepersad dismisses the United National Congress election petition against, the Elections and Boundaries Commission in relation to the outcome of the result in the electoral district of Arima Northeast.

The petition was filed in the name of Unc candidate for the area, Jairzinho Domingo Gustav Rigsby.

On September 11th , Chief Election Officer Fern Narcis-Scope filed a motion to dismiss the petition, because it was not served on the seat’s winner, Kim Garcia.

In ruling on the matter yesterday, Justice Seepersad dismissed the case, and ordered Mr. Rigsby to pay the costs of the EBC certified fit for senior and junior counsel.

According to the EBC in delivering his judgment, Justice Seepersad found that the petition filed by Mr. Rigsby was hopelessly flawed in that he failed to comply with mandatory provisions of the representation of the people act relating to election petitions.

The candidate for the Peoples National Movement for the Arima Northeast Electoral district was, Kim Magdalene Garcia who was declared winner with 625 votes over Mr. Rigsby’s 624.