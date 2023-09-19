TTPS MUST NOT TAKE DIRECTIVES FROM FROM POLITICIANS SAYS GARY GRIFFITH…

Gary Griffith says, independent organisations like the TTPS cannot and must not take directives from politicians.

Mr. Griffith’s comment came, after a high court ruled that the financial intelligence unit abused its power, and acted unconstitutionally when it tried to gain access to his bank accounts.

Speaking with Newscentre Five yesterday Mr. Griffith said, it appears Trinidad and Tobago is now a police state.

Mr. Griffith said, he has done no wrong yet the government continued, on its witch-hunt against him as it goes after political opponents.

In the judgment Justice Rampersad noted, that the actions of the FIU were not triggered by, any suspicious transaction report or suspicious activity report.

He said, he had great difficulty in accepting the FIU submission as it operated in silo.

The judge stated that once an investigation has been initiated due to such reports, it may exercise the power to request financial information.

