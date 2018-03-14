World-renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has died at the age of 76.
He died peacefully at his home in Cambridge in the early hours of this morning.
The British scientist was famed for his work with black holes and relativity, and wrote several popular science books including a brief history of time.
At the age of 22 Prof. Hawking was given only a few years to live after being diagnosed with a rare form of motor neurone disease.
The illness left him in a wheelchair and largely unable to speak except through a voice synthesiser.
In a statement his children, Lucy, Robert and Tim, say they are deeply saddened.
They call him a great scientist and an extraordinary man whose work and legacy will live on for many years.
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.