4 people, including 2 teenage girls beaten and chopped to death in La Brea

Four people, including two teenaged girls have been beaten and chopped to death during an incident at a house in Sobo Village, La Brea.

The bodies of the two girls, a woman and a man were found last evening.

The victims are 69-year-old Michael Scott, who owned the house, 35-year-old Abigail Chapman, 16-year-old Olivia Chapman and her young friend 14–year-old Mickela Mason.

It is reported the killings occurred last evening at around 10 o’clock in the ground floor apartment of a house at Khanhai settlement.

Mr. Scott was a retired teacher.

The police first found his body.

It appears he was bludgeoned to death.

The bodies of his tenant, Mrs. Chapman, her daughter Olivia and Mickela were later found.

Initial reports say Mickela’s throat was slit and the two other females appeared to have been beaten to death.

The teenage girls were pupils of the Point Fortin East Secondary School.