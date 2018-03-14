4 people, including 2 teenage girls beaten and chopped to death in La Brea

Four people, including two teenaged girls have been beaten and chopped to death during an incident at a house in Sobo Village, La Brea.
The bodies of the two girls, a woman and a man were found last evening.
The victims are 69-year-old Michael Scott, who owned the house, 35-year-old Abigail Chapman, 16-year-old Olivia Chapman and her young friend 14–year-old Mickela Mason.
It is reported the killings occurred last evening at around 10 o’clock in the ground floor apartment of a house at Khanhai settlement.
Mr. Scott was a retired teacher.
The police first found his body.
It appears he was bludgeoned to death.
The bodies of his tenant, Mrs. Chapman, her daughter Olivia and Mickela were later found.
Initial reports say Mickela’s throat was slit and the two other females appeared to have been beaten to death.
The teenage girls were pupils of the Point Fortin East Secondary School.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.