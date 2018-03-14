A Tobagonian to take over Chairman of the board of the Port Authority

A Tobagonian is set to take over the reigns of Chairman of the board of the Port Authority.

Lyle Alexander is now tipped to replace the former chair Allison Lewis who quit the position last Friday.

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan made the revelation while speaking with Radio Tambrin on Tuesday.

Mr. Alexander is a retired Colonel of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force and is currently the deputy chair of the Airports Authority a position he only assumed on January 23rd 2018.