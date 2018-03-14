Sweeping victory for Dr. Keith Mitchell of the NNP in Grenada General Elections

A sweeping victory for the Keith Mitchell led New National Party in Grenada.

The NNP yesterday won all 15 seats in the General Election.

Yesterday’s victory makes it the 3rd time Dr. Mitchell has led his party in taking full control of the parliament.

The 71-year-old Dr. Mitchell told supporters last evening, he is humbled by the results of the poll.

He called on the leadership of the main opposition National Democratic Congress to be among the social partners, which will chart the way forward for the tri-island state.

After the preliminary results were released last evening, Dr. Mitchell said uniting the country is now critical.

And Political Leader of the NDC Nazim Burke was quick to concede defeat last night.

The Prime Minister easily won the St. George North West seat, which he has been representing for more than three decades, defeating the NDC’s Alli Anthony Brian Dowden by a 2546 to 406 margin.

Dr. Mitchell assured the NDC it would get a commitment from him to involve them.

He said they refused before…but he is hoping with the present results more common sense will prevail.