31 wins in 31 years – Diamond Vale makes history in the West, while Success RC continues winning streak in the East



POS, Trinidad, Monday March 12, 2018 – Diamond Vale Government Primary School continued its tradition of excellence, emerging West B Zone champions at the Kelvin Nancoo Primary School Games on Tuesday March 6th at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Port-of-Spain. The school now boasts of 31 wins in the 31 years of the competition which has been proudly sponsored by NESTLÉ Trinidad and Tobago through its MILO® brand, for as many years. The following Thursday, when East Zone schools battled on the track at the same venue, Success RC continued their dominance in the Boys Category of the East B Zone and took home the championship with a massive crowd – the largest in the history of the East Zone – as its witness.

In 2018, NESTLÉ took the decision to sponsor both track and field meets to drive its global commitment to help 50 million children live healthier lifestyles by 2030. The two meets are together now known as The Kelvin Nancoo Primary School Games – Powered by NESTLÉ MILO®.



WEST GAMES RECAP – Tuesday March 6, 2018

Since its inception, Diamond Vale has never lost the track and field meet, previously known as the MILO® Games. As a result, from Principal Yvonee Pinder to current Principal David Weekes, the school has been dubbed the ‘The Jewel of Diego Martin.’

Outstanding performances from Tyrell Springer, Darielle Prescott, Jeneice Burton and Abigail Burton helped the school dominate the track, claiming gold in three events, to continue its custom as champions of the Port of Spain and Environs West B Zone Schools.

Victores & Victrices

Maraval RC (91) upset former 19-time champion Carenage Girls Government (83) to win the championship in West Zone A. Dunross Preparatory came in third with 62 points.

Prescott emerged the Victrix Ludorum in the Under-15 division while the Burtons – Abigail and Jeneice – won the honour among the Under 13’s and Under 11’s, respectively. Springer was the Under 13 Victor Ludorum alongside Timothy Simpson of Patna River Estate Government in the Under 15 category for West B.

March Past

In a colourful parade, the schools ‘march past’ Minister of Sport, the Hon. Darryl Smith to the sounds of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Band. Maraval RC captured the win with 169 points. Nine points separated Dunross from victory as they emerged runner-up with 160 while Carenage Girls took third with 153 in the West A Zone.

In West B, Diamond Vale was beaten into second in the March Past when Patna River Estate stole the show at the Stadium.

EAST GAMES RECAP – Thursday March 8, 2018

In the East A Zone, Chinapoo Government School copped the champion Boys School trophy, topping Morvant New and St. Dominic’s RC. However, St Dominic’s RC secured the Champion Girls School Trophy from the Stanley Mahase led Hokett Baptist.

Principal Dianne Neptune and Vice Principal Karlene Ford of Success RC School were immensely proud of the performance of their School’s boys as they emerged the East B Zonal champs for the second year running. However, in the race for the champion Girls School in East B, Success RC played second fiddle to Eastern Girls Government, snatching the title from the returning winners with a 5-point difference.



Victores & Victrices

On the track, phenomenal performances were seen from Under 9 champions Nehemiah Hinds of St Dominic’s RC and Andreen Sylvester of Lower Morvant Government from the East A Zone. Also from East A, Shaquille Richardson of Morvant New Government and Junior Alleyne of St Dominic’s RC, were standouts.

In the East B Zone, the three most outstanding performances came from students Kerlis Navarro, Tia Lewis and Jabari St John, all of Success RC.

March Past

The day began in style with all schools participating in a competitive March Past where perennial Champions Morvant Anglican School returned to victory once more, with St Dominic’s RC coming in second in East A.

In the East B Zone, Bethlehem Girl’s RC pulled off an upset to take the title from St Phillips Government. Along with the large, vibrant crowd gathered at the Stadium, the colourful battle was witnessed by NESTLÉ’s Robin Cumberbatch, School Supervisor 1, Carl Thomas, Honourees, Jacqueline Jones Simon and Lawrence Charles, along with the patron of the Games Kelvin Nancoo, who addressed the gathering for the first time in 31 years.

WEST A RESULTS

March Past

1st Maraval RC (169), 2nd Dunross Prep (160); 3rd Carenage (153)

Championship

Boys: 1st Dunross Prep (88); 2nd Maraval RC (83); 3rd Westport SDA (70)

Girls: 1st Maraval RC (91); 2nd Carenage (83); 3rd Dunross Prep (62)

Awards

Under 9:

Vixtrix Ludurom: Alissa Mathias (Maraval RC)

Victor Ludorum: Tannon Nieneyer (Dunross Prep)

Under 11:

Vixtrix Ludurom: Shiniqua Lawrence (Carenage Girls)/Kaya Subero (Maraval RC)

Victor Ludorum: Josiah Grant (Westport SDA)





Under 13:

Vixtrix Ludurom: Kayleigh Forde (Dunross Prep)

Victor Ludorum: Dillan Woodruffe (Dunross Prep)

Under 15:

Vixtrix Ludurom: Allahandria Haynes (Dunross Prep)

Victor Ludorum: Stephon Felix (Maraval RC)

WEST B RESULTS

March Past

1st Patna River Estate (179) ; 2nd Diamond Vale (142); 3rd Crystal Stream (138)

Championship

Boys: 1st Diamond Vale (93); 2nd Diego Martin Government (41); 3rd Patna River Estate (39)

Girls: 1st Diamond Vale (61); 2nd Crystal Stream (32); 3rd La Puerta Government (27)

Awards

Under 9:

Vixtrix Ludurom: Kayana Thornhill (Crystal Stream)

Victor Ludorum: Javan Carringnton (Patna River Estate)

Under 11:

Vixtrix Ludurom: Jenice Burton (Diamond Vale)

Victor Ludorum: Savion Adams (Diamond Vale)

Under 13:

Vixtrix Ludurom: Abigail Burton (Diamond Vale)

Victor Ludorum: Tyrell Springer (Diamond Vale)

Under 15:

Vixtrix Ludurom: Darielle Prescott (Diamond Vale)

Victor Ludorum: Timothy Simpson (Patna River Estate)

EAST A RESULTS

March Past

1st Morvant Anglican (179); 2nd: St Dominic’s RC (173); 3rd: Chinapoo Government (168)

Championship

Boys: 1st Success RC (109); 2nd Nelson Street Boys (87); 3rd Eastern Boys (61)

Girls: 1st Eastern Girls (91); 2nd Success RC (87); 3rd Laventille Girls (64)

Under 9

Victrix Ludorum: Reneisha Williams (School)

Victor Ludorum: Nehemiah Hinds (St Dominic’s RC)

Under 11

Victrix Ludorum: Andreen Sylvester (Lower Morvant Government)

Victor Ludorum: Kaleem Orr (Chinapoo Government) and Elijah Clouden (Chinapoo Government)

Under 13

Victrix Ludorum: Kerryann Andrews (Chinapoo Government) and Ifa Trim (Morvant AC)

Victor Ludorum: Shaquille Richardson (Morvant New Government)

Under 15

Victrix Ludorum: Faith Roach (Hokett Baptist) and Andrea Cadette (St Dominic’s RC)

Victor Ludorum: Junior Alleyne (St Dominic’s RC)

EAST B RESULTS

March Past

1st Bethehem Girls RC (164); 2nd St Phillips Gov’t (163); 3rd Nelson Street Boys (162)

Championship

Boys: 1st Chinapoo Government (103); 2nd Morvant New Government (67); 3rd St Dominic’s RC (61)

Girls: 1st St Dominic’s RC (85); 2nd Hokett Baptist (63); 3rd Morvant AC (63)

Under 9

Victrix Ludorum: Sapphire Bruce (Eastern Girls Government)

Victor Ludorum: Jahleel Joohn (Nelson Street Boys RC)

Under 11

Victrix Ludorum: Jonnesia Warner (Success RC)

Victor Ludorum: Tyrie Kalloo (Nelson Street Boys RC)

Under 13

Victrix Ludorum: Kerlis Navarro (Success RC)

Victor Ludorum Jayhel Greene (Laventille Boys Government)

Under 15

Victrix Ludorum: Tia Lewis (Success RC)

Victor Ludorum: Jabari St John (Success RC)