Works and Transport Ministry embark on stabilisation project today at Maracas lookout

The Works and Transport Ministry will embark on a stabilisation project today in the vicinity of the Maracas lookout.
The Ministry has confirmed that the area, will be closed for the next three weeks, to facilitate landslip stabilisation works.
Via a statement, the Ministry noted that the remedial work would take place on weekdays between the hours of 9am to 5pm.
As a result the roadway will be blocked intermittently to facilitate heavy operations.
The Ministry expects the project to be completed on August 5th.
Motorists are being asked to proceed with caution and observe all directional signs, barriers and instructions from police officers on site to facilitate a safe and orderly flow of traffic.
