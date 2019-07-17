A&V criminal charges dismissed

Criminal charges laid against A&V Oil and Gas Ltd, Chief Executive Officer, Hanif Nazim Baksh and his son-in-law, Sgt. Billy Ramsundar, are dismissed.

2 years ago, the men were charged with assaulting Trinidad Guardian photographer Kristian de Silva and maliciously damaging his spectacles.

Mr. Baksh appeared before a Siparia Magistrate and was granted $80,000 bail.

He was jointly charged with his son-in-law, Mr. Ramsundar.

But Senior Magistrate, Margaret Alert on Monday Ruled that there was no good reason why the prosecution should get a further adjournment to proceed with trial.

She dismissed all charges and discharged the accused.

Following the ruling Mr. Baksh’s attorney, Ramesh Lawerence Maharaj said his client has taken steps to make a claim for substantial damages against state-owned Petrotrin for wrongful termination of its oil and drilling contract.

In a release, Mr. Maharaj said a high-powered team of arbitrators was agreed to between Petrotrin and A&V to determine the merits of Petrotrin’s decision to suspend and terminate the contract.

The contract between A&V Drilling and Petrotrin was terminated in December 2017.

Petrotrin stated then that the lease operator was given a written notice of termination.

It stated that the decision was taken following an investigation into reports of discrepancies in the reported oil production and actual receipts by its internal audit department.

However, Mr. Maharaj said the court would determine the merits of Petrotrin’s decisions and action to have the contract terminated.

He said the public would be entitled to know whether Petrotrin was justified in its actions and decisions to terminate the contract.