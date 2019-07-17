$80,000 worth in marijuana destroyed by police in Salybia

$80,000 worth of marijuana is discovered and destroyed by police in Salybia.

The drug was found in a camp in the district.

The TTPS says officers of the Eastern Division destroyed the marijuana, on Monday.

Acting on intelligence, the TTPS says, officers of the Sangre Grande Criminal Investigations Department searched a bushy area off Salybia Road.

There, they discovered 100 fully-grown marijuana trees and eight kilograms of dried marijuana.

The TTPS says the drug, which has an estimated street value of TT$80,000 was destroyed.

PC Singh is investigating.