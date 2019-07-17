16-year-old called to answer murder charge before the court

A 16-year-old boy is called to answer a murder charge before the Port of Spain Children’s Court.
His alleged victim, shopkeeper Lester Sookhai.
A release from the TTPS says the teenager, of no fixed place of abode, who was also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition, stood before Master Vijay Paul on Monday.
The release says 47-year-old Mr. Sookhai, of Maingot Road, Tunapuna, was at his business place along with a relative around 10:00am on Tuesday, December 11th 2018, when the suspect entered and shot him.
The suspect escaped on foot, while Mr. Sookhai died on the scene.
Ongoing investigations into the matter resulted in the teen’s arrest by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region 2, on July 8th.
ASP (AG) Sean Dhilpaul spearheaded investigations, while PC Schankar Bedessie, both of HBI Region 2, laid the charges last Saturday.
The teen is expected to reappear before the court on Friday July 26th.
