Police probing double murder in St. Barbs

Police are probing the murders Joel Moore and Dexter Joseph.
They were gunned down in the St. Barbs area last night.
Reports say the men were liming at Blundell Alley at around 8:30 when a vehicle drove up to them.
It is said the occupants opened fire.
Mr. Moore, Mr. Joseph and another man identified as Jermaine King were hit.
Mr. Joseph was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mr. Moore and Mr. King were taken to hospital where Mr. Moore died a short while later.
Mr. King remains warded in a stable condition.
Mr. Moore was 31-years-old and lived at Red Hill in Morvant.
Mr. Joseph was 31-years-old and lived at Upper St. Barbs and was said to be the leader of the St. Barbs branch of the Rasta City gang.
Police believe the killings were gang related as a volley of gunshots rang out in St. Barbs on Tuesday night.
Yesterday Police Commissioner Gary Griffith said warring factions of the Rasta City and Muslim gangs were firing shots at each other.
He said the issue stemmed from a box drain state contract.
He pointed fingers at governments past and present saying the politicians have been fueling crime in awarding millions of dollars in state contracts to gang leaders.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.