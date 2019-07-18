I955 FM


Superintendent of the Fraud Squad Unit and his wife appear in court

Posted on July 18, 2019 by newscenter5

cop-and-wife-chargedAct­ing Se­nior Superintendent of the Fraud Squad Unit, Lindon Greenidge along with his wife have ap­peared be­fore an Ari­ma Magistrate charged with as­sault and ma­li­cious damage.

 

The 2 went to court yesterday.

 

It is alleged that on March 24th 2018, 56-year-old Supt. Greenidge, assault­ed a 49-year-old woman and ma­li­cious­ly dam­aged her pair of eye­glass­es and cell phone.

 

A re­port was made to the Professional Stan­dards Bu­reau and an investiga­tion was con­duct­ed.

 

On Monday this week Supt. Greenidge and his wife, Ver­nice Ed­wards Greenidge, were arrested at their home.

 

The Di­rec­tor of Pub­lic Pros­e­cu­tion, Roger Gas­pard, SC, gave ad­vice and the charges were laid.

 

Supt. Greenidge was charged for the of­fence of; as­sault oc­ca­sion­ing actu­al bod­i­ly harm to the vic­tim and ma­li­cious dam­ages to the vic­tim’s eye­glass­es val­ued $2400TT and a cellphone val­ued at $150USD.

 

His wife Ver­nice, was charged for the of­fence of as­sault oc­ca­sion­ing actu­al bod­i­ly harm.

 

ASP Anthony Remmy laid all charges.

 

The charges were laid in­dictably.

 

They will reap­pear in court on July 31st, 2019.

