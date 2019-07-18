Superintendent of the Fraud Squad Unit and his wife appear in court

Acting Senior Superintendent of the Fraud Squad Unit, Lindon Greenidge along with his wife have appeared before an Arima Magistrate charged with assault and malicious damage.
The 2 went to court yesterday.
It is alleged that on March 24th 2018, 56-year-old Supt. Greenidge, assaulted a 49-year-old woman and maliciously damaged her pair of eyeglasses and cell phone.
A report was made to the Professional Standards Bureau and an investigation was conducted.
On Monday this week Supt. Greenidge and his wife, Vernice Edwards Greenidge, were arrested at their home.
The Director of Public Prosecution, Roger Gaspard, SC, gave advice and the charges were laid.
Supt. Greenidge was charged for the offence of; assault occasioning actual bodily harm to the victim and malicious damages to the victim’s eyeglasses valued $2400TT and a cellphone valued at $150USD.
His wife Vernice, was charged for the offence of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
ASP Anthony Remmy laid all charges.
The charges were laid indictably.
They will reappear in court on July 31st, 2019.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.