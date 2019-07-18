Belize health officials monitoring outbreak of Dengue in Central America and some Caribbean countries

Belize health officials say they are monitoring the outbreak of Dengue Fever in Central America and some Caribbean countries particularly as there have been reported deaths in Honduras.
Belize, a Central American country that is part of the 15-member Caribbean community grouping, says, “Source reduction strategies are the most effective way to prevent mosquito borne diseases”.
A statement from the Ministry of Health yesterday said it has taken note of what is happening in nearby Honduras where over 30,000 Dengue cases are reported; most are classified as severe or hemorrhagic.
The Ministry said in Honduras over 75 % of the reported cases are among young people.
The Ministry is urging people in Belize to ensure potential breeding locations, including: flower pot saucers, vases, tires, buckets, barrels, plastic drums and water storage containers are regularly cleaned, removed, turned over or treated to support the Ministry’s source reduction efforts.
The Ministry is also urging Belizeans to follow the advice of the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency in protecting themselves from mosquito bites, including sleeping under mosquito nets.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health said that as part of its ongoing initiatives to provide quality healthcare medications, it had submitted five different generic medications to the CARPHA’s drug testing laboratory, which is CARICOM’s regional reference laboratory for testing.
It said the medications range from antibiotics to anti-diabetic drugs that were sampled from the Public Sector and that all five unidentified medications have passed the quality tests performed as in keeping with international standards.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.