Police charge driver of bus which a 3-year-old died

Posted on July 19, 2019 by newscenter5

I426oNxecWPolice have charged the driver of the bus in which 3-year-old Isiah Hazel died.

 

The 31-year-old Couva woman has been charged with manslaughter.

 

She is expected to appear before a Couva Magistrate today.

 

Police say the woman was charged on Thursday following instructions from the Director of Public Prosecutions to charge her with manslaughter.

 

Little Isiah died on July 4th from hyperthermia and dehydration after being left in a bus driven by the woman.

