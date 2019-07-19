CEO of Prestige Holdings’ Ltd extends condolences to family of murdered KFC supervisor

The CEO of Prestige Holdings’ Ltd, the local owner of the KFC franchise Simon Hardy has extended his condolences to the family of murdered KFC supervisor Dawn Grant.

In an official statement from the company Mr. Hardy said he was disheartened to hear of Ms. Grant’s murder.

Mr. Hardy said Ms. Grant joined KFC as a team member and worked hard to better her life and had been promoted to a supervisor.

He said she would be remembered by her colleagues as a hard worker.

Mr. Hardy said the company is providing counselling to her colleagues to help them deal with their loss.