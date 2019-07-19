I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

CEO of Prestige Holdings’ Ltd extends condolences to family of murdered KFC supervisor

Posted on July 19, 2019 by newscenter5

4551860-1The CEO of Prestige Holdings’ Ltd, the local owner of the KFC franchise Simon Hardy has extended his condolences to the family of murdered KFC supervisor Dawn Grant.

 

In an official statement from the company Mr. Hardy said he was disheartened to hear of Ms. Grant’s murder.

 

Mr. Hardy said Ms. Grant joined KFC as a team member and worked hard to better her life and had been promoted to a supervisor.

 

He said she would be remembered by her colleagues as a hard worker.

 

Mr. Hardy said the company is providing counselling to her colleagues to help them deal with their loss.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *