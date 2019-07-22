Government to send message to criminals with new crime plan

Criminals are not in charge and government says it will send that message with its new crime plan.

Yesterday government unveiled the initiative, which will see cash rewards being offered for information leading to the seizure of illegal arms and ammunition.

During a media briefing National Security Minister Stuart Young admitted that the recent upsurge in murders was unacceptable.

He implored citizens to help get guns off the street by making reports to Crime Stoppers.

Minister Young called on citizens to fight back.

Minister Young also assured that additional financial resources would be employed in border security.

Minister Young noted that if security forces are to make breakthroughs, citizens would have to assist.