Partially nude body found in river in south Trinidad

The partially nude body of a male is discovered in a river in south Trinidad.

The identity of the deceased is not yet known.

Reports say the find was made at around 11:30 yesterday morning at Dades Trace, Tabaquite Road in Rio Claro.

Newscenter 5 understands the corpse was found lying face down in the river and was said to be in an advanced state of decomposition.

Police were contacted.

The body was retrieved and taken to the San Fernando Mortuary.

An autopsy is expected to be done following a positive identification.

Investigations are now underway.