Former MP Donna Cox is to be sworn in as new Minister of Communications

Former MP for Laventille East /Morvant Donna Cox will be sworn in as the new Minister of Communications.
She is also expected to be sworn in as a Government Senator at 10:30 am.
The changes were announced via a release from the Office of the Prime Minister last evening.
The statement says in keeping with the provisions of Section (3)9, 40(2) a of the constitution, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has advised her excellency President Paula Mae Weeks to revoke the appointments of Stuart Young as Minister of Communication and Mr. Foster Cummings as Senator and to appoint Donna Cox as the new Minister and Senator .
The release says the Swearing In ceremony is expected to take place at President House.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.