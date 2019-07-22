I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Former MP Donna Cox is to be sworn in as new Minister of Communications

Posted on July 22, 2019 by newscenter5

coxFormer MP for Laventille East /Morvant Donna Cox will be sworn in as the new Minister of Communications.

 

She is also expected to be sworn in as a Government Senator at 10:30 am.

 

The changes were announced via a release from the Office of the Prime Minister last evening.

 

The statement says in keeping with the provisions of Section (3)9, 40(2) a of the constitution, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley has advised her excellency President Paula Mae Weeks to revoke the appointments of Stuart Young as Minister of Communication and Mr. Foster Cummings as Senator and to appoint Donna Cox as the new Minister and Senator .

 

The release says the Swearing In ceremony is expected to take place at President House.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *