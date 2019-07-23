Corpse found in Rio Claro yet to be identified

The corpse found in a river in Rio Claro is yet to be identified.

The partially nude body of the John Doe was found at Dades Trace, Tabaquite Road on Sunday.

Reports say at around 11:30am the corpse was found lying face down in the river by a gardener who was walking to his agricultural plot.

Newscenter 5 understands the body was in an advanced state of decomposition.

Police were then contacted.

A party of police officers led by Insp. Garcia, and Constables Gillead and Charles responded.

An autopsy is expected to be done following a positive identification.