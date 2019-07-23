New Minister of Communications has been sworn in

New Minister of Communications, Donna Cox vows to hit the ground running.

The former MP for Laventille East /Morvant Donna Cox was officially sworn in as the Communications Minister yesterday.

Ms. Cox replaces Stuart Young in the portfolio and Mr. Foster Cummings in the Upper House.

She was sworn in at the President’s House yesterday morning.

Speaking with the media shortly after the ceremony Ms. Cox said none of this is new to her and she plans to hit the ground running.

The Minister said Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley, put her on notice some 2 months ago.

Minister Cox once served as MP for Laventille East and as a junior Minister in the Ministry of National Security.

Before serving in government Ms. Cox was the Public Relations Officer for the National Flour Mills.