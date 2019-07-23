I955 FM


Police Commissioner says giving State contracts to gang members contributes to the upsurge in crime

Posted on July 23, 2019 by newscenter5

CbCDLNu6WSThe Police Commissioner says the escalating crime problem cannot be fixed overnight.

 

Speaking on i95.5fm’s Morning Show yesterday, Gary Griffith said there is no quick fix to deal with the upsurge in criminal activity.

 

When asked to rate his performance since becoming Commissioner, Mr. Griffith said it was up to the population to answer.

 

But Commissioner Griffith, who is approaching his one-year anniversary in office, suggested that things might have been worse if some initiatives were not put in place.

 

He further maintained the giving out of State contracts to gang members is contributing to the upsurge in crime.

