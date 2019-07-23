National Security Minister tells Commissioner to bring evidence

The National Security Minister tells the Police Commissioner to bring evidence to support claims of gangs ob­taining mil­lion dol­lar con­tracts through HDC.

Commissioner Gary Griffith made the claim at a recent media briefing.

The Commissioner said the contracts came through the Un­em­ploy­ment Re­lief Pro­gram (URP) and Com­mu­ni­ty-Based En­vi­ron­men­tal Pro­tec­tion and En­hance­ment Pro­gram (CEPEP).

However, Minister Young wants information to support this claim.

Minister Young also expressed disappointment with what he called crucial leaks hampering efforts to operationalise crime fighting initiatives.

Minister Young was speaking at a media conference on Sunday.