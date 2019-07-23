I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

National Security Minister tells Commissioner to bring evidence

Posted on July 23, 2019 by newscenter5
Police Commissioner Gary Griffith

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith

The National Security Minister tells the Police Commissioner to bring evidence to support claims of gangs ob­taining mil­lion dol­lar con­tracts through HDC.

 

Commissioner Gary Griffith made the claim at a recent media briefing.

 

The Commissioner said the contracts came through the Un­em­ploy­ment Re­lief Pro­gram (URP) and Com­mu­ni­ty-Based En­vi­ron­men­tal Pro­tec­tion and En­hance­ment Pro­gram (CEPEP).

 

However, Minister Young wants information to support this claim.

 

Minister Young also expressed disappointment with what he called crucial leaks hampering efforts to operationalise crime fighting initiatives.

 

Minister Young was speaking at a media conference on Sunday.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *