St. Vincent and the Grenadines gets its first female Governor General

History is set to be made in St. Vincent and the Grenadines next month as the country gets its first female Governor General.

Her Excellency Susan Dougan will assume the position of Governor General of St Vincent and the Grenadines on August 1st.

Her Excellency Susan Dougan currently serves, as the Governor General’s Deputy.

She will be replacing current Governor General Sir Frederick Ballentine.

According to reports coming out of Kingstown, Sir Frederick will demit office on July 31st due to health reasons.

Sir Frederick has been serving as SVG’s Governor General since September of 2002.