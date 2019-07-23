An autopsy to be done to determine cause of death of WPC Ria Rogers

The cause of death of WPC Ria Rogers is to be determined by an autopsy.

The female police officer died while at a church service in east Trinidad on Sunday morning.

Earlier reports from her colleagues indicated that WPC Rogers was on the job but that report was later corrected.

Newscenter 5 understands WPC Rogers began experiencing breathing problems and fell to the ground clutching her chest.

Members of the Congregation in attendance went to the aid to the WPC.

They rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are continuing.