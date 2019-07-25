Investigations underway into deaths of “Sandman” and his wife “Letty”

Investigations underway into the deaths of Vaughn “Sandman” Mieres, his wife Alika Letty Dehere, Nigel Blood Octim and another unidentified man.
One man is said to be in custody.
The village of Las Cuevas was awakened to the sound of continuous gunfire at the Mieres residence during the early hours of this morning.
Police say at around 2:45am today a group of men dressed in police uniform stormed the residence.
Newscenter 5 understands the assailants opened fire as the family slept.
Residents in the area heard the commotion and went to investigate.
Upon checking they found the bodies Mr. Mieres, his wife and the two men.
This morning Inspector Roger Alexander confirmed that two children were in the home at the time of the attack.
Law men say Mr. Mieres was well known to them as he was arrested and charged for multiple offences in the past, including conspiracy to commit murder, and drug and firearm possession.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.