Investigations underway into deaths of “Sandman” and his wife “Letty”

Investigations underway into the deaths of Vaughn “Sandman” Mieres, his wife Alika Letty Dehere, Nigel Blood Octim and another unidentified man.

One man is said to be in custody.

The village of Las Cuevas was awakened to the sound of continuous gunfire at the Mieres residence during the early hours of this morning.

Police say at around 2:45am today a group of men dressed in police uniform stormed the residence.

Newscenter 5 understands the assailants opened fire as the family slept.

Residents in the area heard the commotion and went to investigate.

Upon checking they found the bodies Mr. Mieres, his wife and the two men.

This morning Inspector Roger Alexander confirmed that two children were in the home at the time of the attack.

Law men say Mr. Mieres was well known to them as he was arrested and charged for multiple offences in the past, including conspiracy to commit murder, and drug and firearm possession.