Parliamentarians recalled from mid-year recess in wake of escalating crime

Parliamentarians are recalled from mid-year recess in the wake of escalating crime.

Reports say the house will sit on July 31 at 1.30 pm to debate the Bail Amendment Bill 2019.

Confirmation of this came from Leader of Government Business Camille Robinson-Regis.

This morning Mrs. Robinson-Regis said it was all done to address the crime situation.

However on TV6’s Morning Edition program, Opposition Chief Whip Dr. David Lee described the move as a public relations stunt.

But speaking with Newscenter 5, Mrs. Robinson- Regis strongly dismissed his claim.

Mr. Lee said the ruling PNM does not have an inherent right to have its way.

Although parliament is on its mid-year break, it can be convened to deal with any matters of urgent national importance.

The main objective of the Bail Amendment Bill is to tighten access to bail to a repeat offender involved in firearm crimes.