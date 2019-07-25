Recent judgment handed down to minor raises concerns says Dr. Sheila Rampersad

Dr. Sheila Rampersad says the recent judgment handed down in a case involving a minor raises concerns about how wards of the State are treated.
Dr. Rampersad says when the proper care is not administered, children fall by the wayside.
She first raised the issue during her commentary on i95.5fm today.
Earlier this week the High Court awarded the minor 2 million dollars in compensation after he suffered constant bullying and sexual abuse while at the St. Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital.
The boy was sent to the hospital following a recommendation from the St. Michael’s Home for boys in Diego Martin.
Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning Dr. Rampersad said disabled children in the state’s care must be protected.
She further noted that caregivers employed by the state and church boards must be held accountable.
Dr. Rampsersad believes this matter should not go unnoticed.
In 2014 at the age of 9, the boy was placed in the St Michael’s Home for boys after his mother was convicted of willfully abandoning and neglecting him.
He was eventually diagnosed with Prader-Willi Syndrome and later transferred to the St. Ann’s Hospital.
Reports say while there, his mother claimed another inmate in a bathroom sexually assaulted him.
Newscenter 5 attempted to reach head of the Anglican Church Bishop Claude Berkley for comment on the matter but all attempts have so far proven futile.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.