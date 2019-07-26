PCA has complete report on death of Akiel Chambers

The Police Complaints Authority now has the complete audited report on the death of Akiel Chambers.
Akiel was smothered to death on May 23rd, 1998 when he went to a birthday party at the home of Charles and Annelore James at Balata Trace, Haleland Park, Maraval.
A post-mortem also revealed he was sexually assaulted before his body was discovered.
In May of last year the PCA launched an audit into the police investigation into Akiel’s death after concerns were raised over the disappearance of critical pieces of evidence from the Forensic Sciences Center.
Today PCA head David West confirmed to Newscenter 5 that the authority has completed its probe into how the police handled the Akile Chambers case.
However Mr. David was tightlipped regarding the contents of the report.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.