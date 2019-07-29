I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Man warded at hospital after shooting incident in Arima

Posted on July 29, 2019 by newscenter5

5dbf2b17dfb77f90857f009a9f6d95e2A shooting incident in Wallerfield, Arima leaves one man warded at hospital.

 

He is yet to be identified.

 

The incident occurred shortly before 10pm last night at Jacob Hill.

 

Reports say a man who opened fire on him approached the victim.

 

He was hit in the chest.

 

The man was rushed to the Arima Health Facility where he remains warded.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *