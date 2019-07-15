PM defends Cabinet’s decision and Police Commissioner’s polygraph testing

The Prime Minister defends his Cabinet’s decision to establish a Commission of Inquiry into land acquisition costs under the Peoples Partnership government.

Dr. Keith Rowley yesterday vowed to root out corruption where it exists in the Public Sector and makes no apologises for the position of his government.

Speaking at the sports and family day of his ruling Peoples National Movement in La Horquetta, Dr. Rowley said his party stands for integrity and morality and is building a better society for the young people.

The Prime Minister said his government and party refuse to accept that a public officer could be charged for bribery, be on bail and still running a public institution with public money.

He then focused on the youth.

Meanwhile Prime Minister Rowley also took the opportunity to give backing to the plan of the Police Commissioner to introduce polygraph testing for members of the service.

Last evening, Substance Abuse Activists, Garth St. Clair said there is need for drug testing for all in the service.

The plan has been getting support from most, but the Police Social and Welfare Association last week said it is not mandatory and should not be forced on officers.