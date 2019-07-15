PM defends Cabinet’s decision and Police Commissioner’s polygraph testing

The Prime Minister defends his Cabinet’s decision to establish a Commission of Inquiry into land acquisition costs under the Peoples Partnership government.
Dr. Keith Rowley yesterday vowed to root out corruption where it exists in the Public Sector and makes no apologises for the position of his government.
Speaking at the sports and family day of his ruling Peoples National Movement in La Horquetta, Dr. Rowley said his party stands for integrity and morality and is building a better society for the young people.
The Prime Minister said his government and party refuse to accept that a public officer could be charged for bribery, be on bail and still running a public institution with public money.
He then focused on the youth.
Meanwhile Prime Minister Rowley also took the opportunity to give backing to the plan of the Police Commissioner to introduce polygraph testing for members of the service.
Last evening, Substance Abuse Activists, Garth St. Clair said there is need for drug testing for all in the service.
The plan has been getting support from most, but the Police Social and Welfare Association last week said it is not mandatory and should not be forced on officers.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
3 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.