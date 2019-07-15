Board of TTL has not been reappointed for a further 2 years…Ministry of Finance rules

The Ministry of Finance rules, the Board of Tourism Trinidad Limited has not been reappointed for a further 2 years.

In a release from Minister Colm Imbert this morning, it was revealed that contrary to the assertions made, 8 members of the board, including the Chairman, were reappointed by resolution of the shareholders.

This took place at the Annual General Meeting on February 19th.

The Minister said this was done without a fixed term.

The Minister explained this means in accordance with the company’s bylaws and the companies act, the board members remain in office until the next AGM or until there successors are appointed.

He said this could be at any time the Cabinet approves or directs.

Last Friday, Chairman of the board Janelle Commissiong Chow said a second term was approved at the February AGM.

That statement triggered a release from the Tourism Minister, Randall Mitchell.

He said it should be noted that Cabinet at its meeting of August 17th 2017, accepted the recommendation of the Minister of Finance that the Board of Directors of TTL, be appointed for a period of two years.

Minister Mitchell said the 2 years expires next month.

In the release he said the Minister of Finance was investigating the matter to determine the origin and authorisation of any other development, which purports to have occurred outside of the necessary Cabinet oversight.

The board has been in the spotlight after the contentious firing of Chief Executive Officer, Camille Campbell.