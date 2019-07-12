Judge sentence St. Vincent & the Grenadines-born police officer 16 years after found guilty of sex with minor

A high court judge has sentenced a St. Vincent and the Grenadines-born police officer to 16 years in jail after he was found guilty of having sex with his 11-year-old child in 2017.

Justice Iain Morley issued an order restricting publication of the names of the parties to the case to protect the victim, who was reportedly bullied in school after word of the incident got around.

The child reportedly expressed a desire to kill herself since the incident.

In addition to the prison term, the man was ordered to pay the victim 40,000 E.C. in compensation or face an additional 6 months in prison.

Justice Morley told the police officer, who was on remand prior to pleading guilty 2 months ago to having sex with his relative, that he had betrayed the trust of the child.