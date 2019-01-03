I955 FM


Works and Transport Minister says no extension of the moratorium on inspections

Posted on January 3, 2019 by newscenter5

1786352-4Minister Sinanan says there will be no extension of the moratorium on inspections.

 

The deadline ended Tuesday following the five-month grace period.

 

Yesterday the Minister scoffed at the idea that some citizens were still not certified.

 

 

Minister Sinanan was speaking with Newscenter 5 yesterday.

