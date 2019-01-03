Arima resident, 3rd murder victim for the year

An Arima resident is the third murder victim in the first two days of the year.

The victim has been identified as Kyron Bartholomew.

He was 24-years-old.

Residents of Calvary Hill reported hearing gunshots in the area at around 7:30 last night.

Newscenter 5 understands Mr. Bartholomew was at the time reversing his AD Wagon when a man who was standing at the side of the roadway opened fire on him hitting him multiple times about his body.

The police were contacted.

It is said when officers arrived they found Mr. Bartholomew bleeding from gun shot wounds.

He was rushed to the Arima Hospital but died while undergoing emergency treatment.

Investigations are underway.