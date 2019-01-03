I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Desperate Venezuelans rob cemeteries stealing valuable objects and human remains

Posted on January 3, 2019 by newscenter5

Unknown-5The socioeconomic woes in Venezuelan are prompting its locals to take desperate measures to make ends meet.

 

Some Venezuelans are said to be robbing cemeteries and graves of valuable objects and even human remains for witchcraft rituals, according to a recent report from France 24.

 

The South Caracas General Cemetery has a bad reputation because there are a lot of robberies.

 

The report says when robbers can’t find any jewelry, they resort to stealing and selling human bones.

 

It says the bandits take the remains out of the ground.

 

A skull is reportedly worth something, each finger is worth a certain amount of money and a hand is worth something else.

 

Footage showed that robbers had also broken into mausoleums at the South Central Caracas General Cemetery where some prominent figures were laid to rest.

This entry was posted in International News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *