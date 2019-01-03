Theatre fraternity thrown into mourning after death of President of NDATT

The theatre fraternity is thrown into mourning following the death of recently elected President of the National Drama Association of Trinidad and Tobago Edwin Erminy Bayley.

Mr. Bayley drowned at Grand Riviere Beach on Monday afternoon.

He was elected President of NDATT in November 2018 following the resignation of Wendell Ettienne.

A memorial is expected to be held for Mr. Bayley at the Big Black Box in Woodbrook tonight.

In a statement NDATT extends condolences to Mr. Bayley’s relatives and partner Raymer Diaz, who is also a member of the association.

NDATT’s Vice President Marvin Ishmael says the arts community has lost a friend, advocate, amazing designer and a man who had a vision for the fraternity.

Mr. Ishmael laments that words cannot express the void that now has to be filled.

Mr. Bayley moved to Trinidad and Tobago from Caracas Venezuela in 2014 and made a significant impact in local theatre.

He was a lecturer at the Academy for the Performing Arts of the University of Trinidad & Tobago up to the time of his passing.

Former student and close friend Naiall Mahabir says he will be sorely missed by his students and those who interacted with him there.

Mr. Bayley was the Technical Director of the Caracas International Festival of Theatre and the International Festival of Afro-American Traditions, and has designed over one hundred productions for theatre, opera, musicals, dance, ballet and popular music.

He also designed for corporate, fashion and publicity events in Venezuela, Colombia, USA and Trinidad and Tobago.