CoP not backing down

The Police Commissioner is standing behind his shoot to kill policy.
Gary Griffith has faced heat for his hardline instruction to officers who come under fire in the line of duty.
Yesterday he again made no apologies for his position.
The Commissioner said his officers are trained to shoot to kill when they are under threat.
The strategy has been criticised by some, including the group Fixin TnT.
However on the Morning Edition programme on TV6 yesterday Commissioner Griffith said that is not a policy he will want to change.
He slammed the head of Fixin TnT, Kirk Waithe and accused him of attempting to put his officers lives at risk.
Commissioner Griffith said he would not back down from the policy.
LATEST ONTweets by @i955fm
TWITTER
LATEST ON
FACEBOOK
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago ... See MoreSee Less
Police seeking assistance in locating missing schoolgirl from Tobago | I955 FM
i955fm.com
Some say the hashtag campaign is a new civil rights movement; others that the Dallas shootings will change the way it is perceived.
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions continue ... See MoreSee Less
Assurance that Tobago’s best interest would be front and center as Sandals Resort discussions...
i955fm.com
An assurance today that Tobago’s best interest would be front and centre as discussions continue between this country and officials from Sandals Res...
I955 FM-"The Most Influential Name In Radio"
2 years ago
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood alert for Trinidad ... See MoreSee Less
Flood cause residents of east Trinidad to be marooned in their homes … MET Office issues flood...
i955fm.com
It says this in following the rainfall activity associated with the inter- tropical convergence zone over the last 18 hours.