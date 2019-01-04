CoP not backing down

The Police Commissioner is standing behind his shoot to kill policy.

Gary Griffith has faced heat for his hardline instruction to officers who come under fire in the line of duty.

Yesterday he again made no apologies for his position.

The Commissioner said his officers are trained to shoot to kill when they are under threat.

The strategy has been criticised by some, including the group Fixin TnT.

However on the Morning Edition programme on TV6 yesterday Commissioner Griffith said that is not a policy he will want to change.

He slammed the head of Fixin TnT, Kirk Waithe and accused him of attempting to put his officers lives at risk.

Commissioner Griffith said he would not back down from the policy.