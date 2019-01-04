Commissioner Griffith plans to take action against domestic disputes

The number of women killed at the hands of their partners in this country has not escaped the attention of Commissioner Griffith who says he plans to take action.

Yesterday the Commissioner said 38 women were killed in domestic disputes last year.

And he vowed to do all he can to ensure this figure is drastically reduced in 2019.

The Commissioner said he has been seeking international assistance to address the issue.

On the Morning Edition programme on TV6, Commissioner Griffith said he believes this will improve the manner in which his officers treat with domestic situations.