MP Mc Donald to investigate party held New Years Day that had residents complaining at Spree Simon Flats

The search is on for information on a New Years Day party held on the compound of the Spree Simon Flats on St. Paul Street in Port of Spain.

The party is said to have angered residents who claim it was not the first one held.

Yesterday on the Morning Show on i95.5fm, one man, who said he is a resident of the area said the party went on for hours with no regard for others.

Following his call to the show, several others also claiming to be residents, echoed similar sentiments.

They called on MP Mc Donald and the Housing Development Corporation to probe the event and its organisers.

On the Take Two programme Ms. Mc Donald would respond, saying based on what she heard, it was unacceptable.

The MP said there is need for love and consideration in all parts of the country and she vowed to investigate.

Ms. Mc Donald said there appears to be rank disrespect of people in this country and for 2019, she is hoping this stops.