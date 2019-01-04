Another day of long lines at vehicle inspection stations across the country is expected, as they continue to be assurances today that stickers and certificates are available.
Yesterday saw scores of motorists at stations, even though reports of a shortage of certificates and stickers.
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan yesterday said there is no shortage and he took issue with those who blame his Ministry.
There are still thousands of people who have not yet had their vehicles inspected, four days after the December 31st deadline.
On the Morning Show on i95.5fm yesterday Minister Sinanan blamed motorists for the apparent chaos.
And he maintained there would be no new deadline.
The Minister said his Ministry has done no wrong and should not be criticised.
