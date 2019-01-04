58-year-old man nursing gunshot wounds after home invasion

A 58-year-old man is nursing gunshot wounds following a home invasion in San Fernando.

Reports say two masked and armed men attacked a family in Hermitage Village, at around 7:45 Wednesday night.

It is said the assailants armed with a gun and a hammer, stormed the Dumfries Road home of Mr. Isaac Datadeen.

The robbers reportedly found Mr. Datadeen’s wife and another female relative in the living room on the upper floor of the house.

The two criminals are said to have ordered both women to be quiet and bound their hands with tie straps.

The bandits then robbed the women of two cell phones, valued a total of $1,800.

The suspects then asked for someone named “Isaac”, and went to the ground floor of the house.

It is said that a short while later, the men returned upstairs and threw a bed sheet over the women.

Moments later explosions were heard.

The women freed themselves and went downstairs and found Mr. Datadeen alone, lying on the ground bleeding from wounds on both legs.

Police were contacted and Sgt. Ramdial and officers of the San Fernando CID responded.

Mr. Datadeen was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was yesterday warded in stable condition.

Sergeant Ramdial is investigating.