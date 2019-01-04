2-month-old who fell over family’s porch is doing fine relatives say

Reports that the two-month-old baby boy who fell over the front porch of his relative’s Point Fortin home is critical at hospital are not true says one of the child’s relatives.

Reports have stated that the baby suffered serious head injuries and broken limbs after the fall on New Years Day.

However relatives say this is false.

Speaking with Newscenter 5 this morning one relative said baby Revolino John-Williams remains warded in a stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.

The family member says apart from a fractured left leg, baby Revolino is cooing as normal.

They say the baby has no internal injuries; all he has is a fractured leg.

The incident happened on Sunday afternoon at the family’s home at Warden Road, Point Fortin.

The child’s mother 25-year-old Shada Bermudez was carrying the baby in her arms from when she stumbled over a board barrier in the gallery.

She fell and the baby pitched over a bannister and landed on the ground.

Frantic, the mother of four, ran downstairs and picked up the child.

The baby was rushed to the Point Fortin area hospital and later transferred to the San Fernando Hospital where he remains warded.

The relative says contrary to media reports Revolino is not fighting for his life.

Police has interviewed the baby’s mother.