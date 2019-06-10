I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Works and Transport Minister last Friday addressed flooding concerns

Posted on June 10, 2019 by newscenter5
Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan

Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan

In the parliament last Friday, Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan addressed flooding concerns.

 

Minister Sinnan assured projects on the nation’s waterways are ongoing and some are already complete.

 

The Minister added that work is continuing as his Ministry seeks to mitigate flood damage.

 

Minister Sinanan further pointed out that a number of projects are to commence in the next two weeks.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *