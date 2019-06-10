I955 FM


Venezuelan Ambassador to T&T maintains Nicholas Maduro as President of Venezuela

Posted on June 10, 2019 by newscenter5

TELEMMGLPICT000185204407_trans_NvBQzQNjv4BqnjcgOEmjComRJj7yhDPboTG8XMH-8JMVI20-FMdq02sThe Venezuelan Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago maintains Nicholas Maduro is the President of his country.

 

Speaking on i95.5fm’s Take 2 Edition One program yesterday, Carlos Perez was asked to respond to this country’s Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar, publically recognising Juan Guaido as the President of Venezuela.

 

In response Mr. Perez said despite that, he is open to meeting with her.

 

Mr. Perez is hoping the two countries will continue to work together as Venezuela navigates through the ongoing political and economic crisis.

