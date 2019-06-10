I955 FM


Public warned about thick blankets of Saharan dust

Posted on June 10, 2019 by newscenter5

dioexckvmae2mo9.jpg-largeThe public is warned of thick blankets of Saharan dust over the country.

 

Meteorologist Kiran Sedoo tells Newscenter 5 he is expected to last several days.

 

However he says a tropical wave is expected to bring some temporary relief.

 

He says all precautionary measures should be observed for persons with respiratory problems.

