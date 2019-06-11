Marabella man held with 33 kilograms of marijuana granted bail

A Marabella man is granted $500,000 bail by a Mayaro magistrate on a charge of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Anthony Edwin appeared in the Mayaro Magistrates Court yesterday and was granted the bond of $500,000 or a cash alternative of $150,000.

Attorney Shirvani Ramkissoon represented 26-year-old Mr. Edwin.

A statement from the police said the E-999 Command Center received a call on June 8th which led to an Emergency Response Patrol Unit stopping the driver of a grey Mazda 6 sedan along the Naparima Mayaro Road.

Police allegedly found 32 packets of marijuana with a total weight of 33 kilograms, hidden in the trunk of the vehicle.

The drug has an estimated local street value of $330,000.

No one else was arrested during the exercise.