I955 FM


  • LIVE MUSIC

  • CALL US AT:

    OFF AIR : 1-868-628-4955 (Front Desk)

    ON AIR : 1-868-622-3937 (Live On Air )

Marabella man held with 33 kilograms of marijuana granted bail

Posted on June 11, 2019 by newscenter5

BailA Marabella man is granted $500,000 bail by a Mayaro magistrate on a charge of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

 

Anthony Edwin appeared in the Mayaro Magistrates Court yesterday and was granted the bond of $500,000 or a cash alternative of $150,000.

 

Attorney Shirvani Ramkissoon represented 26-year-old Mr. Edwin.

 

A statement from the police said the E-999 Command Center received a call on June 8th which led to an Emergency Response Patrol Unit stopping the driver of a grey Mazda 6 sedan along the Naparima Mayaro Road.

 

Police allegedly found 32 packets of marijuana with a total weight of 33 kilograms, hidden in the trunk of the vehicle.

 

The drug has an estimated local street value of $330,000.

 

No one else was arrested during the exercise.

This entry was posted in Local News, News, Top News. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *